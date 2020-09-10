UNCG hosts events for mental health awareness

College life can be stressful. Balancing school work and social life can take a toll on one’s mental health, especially while navigating a global pandemic.

“Mental health can quietly impact and affect all facets of life,” says Jamie Stephens, coordinator for outreach and peer education in the Department of Recreation and Wellness. “College students are dealing with undiagnosed depression, anxiety, and other mental health challenges, and UNCG strives to provide resources that support students’ overall health and wellness.”

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and marks UNC Greensboro’s observance of Mental Health Month. Throughout the month, there are a variety of mental health events and resources to support students.

Here’s what’s going on around campus to promote mental health care and awareness:

Pinwheels for Suicide Prevention: Sept. 9-21, Kaplan Commons (EUC Lawn) will be covered with pinwheels to represent the 1,100 college students across the country lost to suicide each year.

Light the Night Vigil: On Thursday, Sept.17, a vigil will be held at the Moran Commons fountain at 8 p.m. Make a luminary to honor a loved one lost to suicide or to send hope out into the world.

Spartan Scents Aromatherapy Workshops: Lift your spirit and learn about essential oils at an aromatherapy workshop. Participants will create an aromatic product to take home. Sessions will be held on Sept. 14, 17, 22, and 24. RSVP is required via Spartan Connect, and face coverings will be required to attend the workshop.

There are also a variety of mental health resources available to the campus community:

Ask, Listen, Refer Suicide Prevention Training: This 20-minute educational training is designed to help faculty, staff, and students prevent suicide by teaching participants to identify people at risk for suicide; recognize the risk factors, protective factors, and warning signs of suicide; and respond to and get help for people at risk. Register at asklistenrefer.org/uncg.

“Check-Up from the Neck Up” Mental Health Screenings: Students are encouraged to complete an anonymous online mental health screening for a quick “check-up from the neck up.” Access the screening at screening.mentalhealthscreening.org/UNCG.

UNCG Counseling Center: The Counseling Center is providing all services via telemental health this fall. Schedule an appointment and view additional mental health resources online at shs.uncg.edu/cc or by calling 336-334-5874.

