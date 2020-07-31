UNCG Libraries’ online research events for fall

UNCG Libraries is moving all library instruction online for Fall 2020, but there are a variety of online events for the Fall 2020 semester. We will continue with our two webinar series on Online Learning & Innovation, as well as Research & Applications. These webinars are 30 minutes, recorded, and hosted in Zoom Meetings, and cover a variety of topics useful to online learning and research.



Online Learning & Innovation Webinars: Sign Up

August 27th at 12pm: “Video Platform Options at UNCG” by Audrey Bryk-Lee, UNCG ITS

September 24th at 11am: “Digital Storytelling Tools at Knightlabs with Northwestern” by Erin Lawrimore, UNCG University Archivist

October 6th at 1pm: “Inclusive Design and Teaching within Online Learning” by Samantha Harlow, UNCG Libraries Online Learning Librarian

October 13th at 11am: “How to Embed Quizzes and Quiz Pedagogy” by Aprille Black, a Bryan School Instructional Technology Consultant (ITC)



Research & Applications Webinars: Sign Up

August 21st at 10am: “Thinking about Health Information” by Lea Leininger, Health Science Librarian

September 16th at 1pm: “Oral History Metadata Synchronizer (OHMS)” by Erin Lawrimore, UNCG University Archivist

October 27th at 1pm: “Is This a Quality Journal to Publish In? How Can You Tell?” by Anna Craft, Coordinator of Metadata Services

November 9th at 11am: “Free Data Visualization Tools” by Jo Klein, GIS & Data Visualization Librarian

November 10th at 11am: “What we talk about when we talk about algorithms” by Jenny Dale, Information Literacy Coordinator

The libraries will also be hosting virtual orientations for UNCG instructors and graduate students in August, whether you’re face-to-face or online. These sessions will introduce UNCG faculty, staff, and graduate students to the library resources, website, and services. These are 30 minutes and hosted in Zoom Meetings. Please register for whichever session you would like to attend!

UNCG Libraries Orientations for Instructors/Staff – Sign up links included

UNCG Libraries Orientations for Graduate Students – Sign up links included

Please be sure to contact your library liaison for more information about online library instruction, library operations for the Fall, or any other questions you might have!