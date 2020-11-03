UNCG named Green College by Princeton Review and Sierra Magazine

UNC Greensboro is one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges, according to The Princeton Review.

The education services company features UNCG in The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2021 Edition. Schools were chosen based on a survey of administrators at 695 colleges in 2019-20 about their institutions’ commitments to the environment and sustainability. The company’s editors analyzed more than 25 survey data points in the process of choosing schools for the guide.

“Sustainability is a real team effort here at UNCG. Every student, every employee, every department, and every aspect of our daily operations on campus directly contributes to our sustainability initiatives, so this is a recognition we can all be proud of and celebrate together,” said Sean MacInnes, UNCG’s Sustainability Specialist.

“We strongly recommend UNC Greensboro to students who want to study and live at a green college,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s Editor-in-Chief. “Each and every one of the outstanding colleges in this edition of our guide offers both excellent academics and exemplary evidence of environmental commitment.”

Franek noted that The Princeton Review has seen a high level of interest among college applicants and their parents in colleges with green practices, programs, and offerings. Sixty-six percent of the respondents (college-bound teens and parents) to The Princeton Review’s 2020 College Hopes & Worries Survey said that having information about a college’s commitment to the environment would affect their decision to apply to or attend a school.

In its green ranking of UNCG, The Princeton Review gives UNCG 93 points out of 99 and notes the University’s inclusion of aesthetics as an integral part of sustainability makes UNCG’s philosophy unique compared to other institutions of higher education.

Additionally, the Sierra Club’s national magazine, Sierra, included UNCG in its fourteenth annual “Cool Schools” ranking of North America’s greenest colleges and universities. The annual ranking serves as a guide for prospective and current students, administrators, and alumni to compare commitments to environmentalism. UNCG is ranked as one the top 200 universities in the US and Canada for their commitments to sustainability.

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications