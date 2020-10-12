UNCG Online call for faculty award nominations

The Division of Online Learning facilitates an annual award to honor a faculty or staff member who has demonstrated excellence in developing, supporting, and/or teaching of online courses and programs at UNCG. The goal is to showcase outstanding teaching and to recognize development and support efforts that create engaging online learning experiences. This recognition will promote innovation and improve the quality of UNCG online courses and programs.

This year’s award recipient will be notified in January 2021. Nominations should be submitted no later than November 13, 2020. The award winner will receive an honorarium of $3,000.

Criteria:

Faculty and staff members can be nominated for online teaching, development, and support activities conducted in the 2020 calendar year. Self-nominations are accepted. Faculty and staff can be nominated for exemplary work related to online learning, including but not limited to:

Teaching online courses

Development of online courses or programs

Effort to enhance online student success

Any combination of the above

Nomination Process:

Students, staff, faculty, or administrators can submit a nomination. The UNCG Online Academy of Online Professors will constitute the Screening and Selection Committee. The nomination packet should include:

A letter of nomination detailing the qualifications of the nominee and a description of the online course and/or support service (300 words)

A brief statement on the impact or innovation of the nominee’s work (100 words)

A letter of support from the nominee’s department chair, dean, or direct supervisor

Student testimonials (maximum of 3); must be from the last 3 years

Peer evaluations (maximum of 3)

Course and instructor evaluations (maximum of 3)

Please send nominations and supporting documents via email submission by November 13, 2020, to Nichole McGill, ntmcgill@uncg.edu

For questions on the UNCG Award for Excellence in Online Education please contact Dr. Karen Bull, Dean, The Division of Online Learning, kzbull@uncg.edu.