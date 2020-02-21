UNCG Police accreditation assessment

The UNC Greensboro (UNCG) Police Department is seeking public comment on policies, procedures, operations and standards, as part of the department’s re-accreditation process by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®).

The independent CALEA assessment team will arrive at UNCG on March 10, 2020, to examine all aspects of the UNCG Police Department’s policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services. The goal of the CALEA team is to verify that the department meets the Commission’s state-of-the-art standards.

“CALEA Accreditation is the gold standard in law enforcement,” said UNCG Police Chief Paul Lester. “We are proud to be one of nine universities within the 17-member UNC System to be accredited by CALEA. The assessment process is one more step we take every four years to ensure the UNCG Police Department is the it best can be.”

As part of the assessment, interested parties are invited to provide comments to the CALEA team on Tuesday, March 10.

1) By Telephone: (336) 334-1050 between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.; and

2) In Person: at a public information session from 3:30 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. in Room 108 of the UNCG Police Department building, 1200 W. Gate City Blvd.

All comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA Standards.

A list of the standards is available from Accreditation Manager Angie Schrock (336) 334-3339, with the UNCG Police Department.

Written comments about the UNCG Police Department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation may be sent to:

Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.

13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 32

Gainesville, VA, 20155

For more information regarding the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. visit calea.org.