UNCG Police receives national accreditation

The UNC Greensboro Police Department was recently awarded national accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in the Law Enforcement program, signifying excellence in public safety and commitment to community. The department received its initial national accreditation award in 2016.

The CALEA accreditation process consists of a multi-year self-assessment phase, interviews with agency members, employees and members of the community, and a meticulous site-based assessment of community engagement, policy, procedures, equipment and facilities by CALEA assessors. The UNC Greensboro Police Department had no areas of deficiency noted in the 2020 assessment process and many of the departments’ programs were shown as exemplary on the final report.

The department now moves into CALEA’s four-year Accreditation cycle that includes four annual remote, web-based file reviews and a site-based assessment in the fourth year.

The purpose of the Commission is to develop standards based on international best practices in public safety, and to establish and administer the accreditation process. The accreditation process is how a public safety agency voluntarily demonstrates how it meets professionally recognized criteria for excellence in management and service delivery.