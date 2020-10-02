UNCG Psychology Clinic offers virtual group therapy

The UNCG Psychology Clinic is now offering “Coping with COVID-19,” brief virtual group therapy, or psychoeducation, sessions over four weeks, for UNCG faculty and staff.

The sessions, led by doctoral students in UNCG’s psychology program, and supervised by a clinical psychologist, will provide coping skills to manage stress, anxiety, and negative mood, particularly for difficult emotions and challenges brought on by the rise of COVID-19.

In addition to processing how individual lives have been impacted due to COVID-19, participants will learn relaxation and mindfulness skills for coping with stress and anxiety, cognitive skills to reframe unhelpful thoughts, and behavioral skills to set goals for the future that are in line with individual values.

The group provides hand-on learning through the practice of these skills in session and additional worksheets/handouts to practice the skills outside of session. To register, contact the clinic at (336) 334-5662 or through the website. Sessions will be scheduled based on the interest and availability of participants.