UNCG ranked as a ‘Best College For Your Money’

UNC Greensboro has once again been ranked as one of the best colleges for overall value and affordability in Money’s 2020 Best Colleges list.

The “Best Colleges for Your Money” list offers a practical analysis of more than 700 four-year colleges. Rankings combine pricing estimates with indicators of alumni financial success, along with a unique analysis of how much value a college adds when compared to other schools that take in similar students.

In building the rankings, Money focused on the three basic factors that surveys show are the most important to parents and students: quality of education, affordability, and student outcomes after graduation. UNCG stood out for its affordability, ample financial aid, and student success.

To learn more and to view the Money’s profile of UNCG, visit money.com.

Photography by Grant Evan Gilliard, University Communications