High marks for UNCG on System strategic plan goals

The UNC System has released its annual updates for each constituent university on their performance metrics for meeting Strategic Plan goals. The new data, available on the UNC System website, demonstrates that the UNC System is on a steady track to attain its five-year Strategic Plan goals, with student success far exceeding the national average.

For the second year in a row, UNC Greensboro met its annual targets on all five of its priority metrics, and this year the University achieved the feat on all nine Strategic Plan metrics.

“These gains represent our universities’ commitment to success for all students, including our efforts to help far more low-income and rural students get over the finish line,” said UNC System Senior Vice President for Strategy and Policy Andrew Kelly. “The UNC System continues to be a national leader among public university systems on both access and success. The data make clear that this has truly been a team effort, with all universities contributing to our success in effectively serving students from all walks of life.”

Three institutions – UNC Greensboro, UNC Charlotte, and NC State – met or exceeded their annual targets on all five of their priority metrics. Appalachian State University, East Carolina University, UNC Asheville and UNC Wilmington met or exceeded four out of five priority metrics.

For detailed information on Strategic Plan goals and access to individual campus dashboards visit https://www.northcarolina.edu/strategic-planning#dashboard