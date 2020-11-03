‘Skeleton Crew’ streamable production opens at UNCG

“Skeleton Crew” actors at UNCG

Next week, the UNCG School of Theatre releases its second production for the season, “Skeleton Crew,” available for streaming Nov. 5-7, with a virtual Frame/Works discussion for ticket-holders on Monday, Nov. 9.

The story is set in an automotive plant during the 2008 economic recession, and the characters face challenges such as economic inequality and violence. “Skeleton Crew” is the third play in a group of playwright Dominique Morisseau’s works called “The Detroit Projects.”

Skeleton Crew will be available for on-demand streaming for general audiences November 5-7. Tickets, priced at $5, are available online here.

A virtual Frame/Works discussion related to the play will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9. Zoom meeting information will be shared with ticket buyers. The discussion, which includes Dr. Andrea Hunter and Duane Cyrus, will focus on the themes of gun violence, the 2008 recession, revolutionary advocacy, and modes of direct action against systemic oppression. It will be an opportunity to explore the significance of the play and its relevance today. Join in for an exciting conversation about real-world issues and possible solutions to overcoming them.





Photography by Martin W. Kane