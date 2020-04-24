UNCG website redesign project launches

Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. recently announced that UNCG is launching a major redesign of the University’s website.

The Web and Mobile Operating Committee, in collaboration with Information Technology Services (ITS) and University Communications (UC), is leading the project as we rethink the University’s digital and mobile strategy to best tell our story, showcase our strengths, and connect with our key audiences – especially students and prospective students.

The redesign will be data-driven and based upon quantitative and qualitative research. The project’s goals include improved website engagement, user experience, and efficiencies, with the following deliverables:

A new home website for the University;

Modernized and branded shared assets to be implemented on college, school, and department websites;

A website design that is more responsive to various screen sizes, and that meets the needs of target audiences such as future and current students, alumni, and others who engage with UNCG.

More than 300 existing UNCG websites will be a part of this project, therefore campus community participation is needed.

“There will be plenty of opportunities for faculty, staff, and others to have input along the way. It will take a year or two, but the new website will substantially improve how we connect, how we tell our story, how we work together online, and how we function across many dimensions of our operations,” said Gilliam during the April virtual Town Hall with faculty and staff.

UNCG has secured Raleigh-based Visionpoint Marketing as its website redesign vendor partner. Visionpoint has an 18-year history of helping universities tell their story, and the company is 100% focused on higher education.

Visionpoint has begun working on a current website audit and analytics review. In the coming weeks, virtual or in-person focus groups will be held with the campus community. Information regarding opportunities to participate in the process and updates on progress throughout the project will be communicated regularly.