UNCG welcomes students to campus

This week, new and returning Spartans will arrive on campus for the start of the academic year.

Although things will look a little different as the campus community follows new safety guidelines to Shield Our Spartans, UNC Greensboro remains committed to welcoming students back to campus and preparing them as they continue their academic journey.

During the first two weeks of the semester, a variety of virtual and in-person, socially-distanced events will take place on campus and online to kick off the new year.

Here’s a look at what’s going on:

New Spartans will be welcomed to campus with resources to ease their transition to UNCG.

New students will complete orientation starting Aug. 11. At SOAR: The Campus Edition, students will learn about campus and academic resources, receive Spartan swag, including a UNCG face covering, and will have the opportunity to participate in campus traditions, including receiving a daisy at the Alumni House and ringing the University Bell.

Didn’t get the chance to tour campus? Spartan SPEARS have your back. Between Aug. 18-21, spot them in lime green shirts stationed in key locations around campus – they can give you directions and answer your questions.

Celebrate the beginning of the academic year with our annual Rawkin’ Welcome Week.

The welcome celebration will kick off Aug. 11 featuring dozens of virtual and socially-distanced outdoor events through Aug. 28. Here are some of the highlights:

Meet new people and explore campus with a competitive twist. Participate in the Amazing Race at the G on Kaplan Commons (EUC lawn) from 3-6 p.m. on Aug. 15.

Virtually meet and learn about different student clubs and organizations during our Fall Kick-off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 17-18.

The Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement will host its annual Spartan Service Day on Aug. 22. Connect with fellow Spartans while serving the Greensboro community by registering here.

Game nights, a talent show, a comedy show, and more will be held virtually throughout Rawkin’ Welcome Week.

See the full schedule here.

UNCG is continuing to support both new and returning students’ success with a variety of on-campus and virtual resources.



In addition to the Keep Learning site that launched in March helping students navigate online learning, there are a variety of resources to support students throughout their time at UNCG. Here’s a list of some important resources for students:

Dean of Students Office: If you experience transition, academic, or personal difficulties, as well as any crisis or emergency situation, the Dean of Students Office can provide guidance and assistance.

Academic Achievement Center: From tutoring to academic success workshops, the Academic Achievement Center is your hub for course-based academic support at UNCG. Here you can request a tutor, join a supplemental instruction small group, and more.

Students First Office: Located in the Forney Student Success Commons, the Students First Office is your one-stop-shop for academic advising, course registration, and graduation planning. Advisors are available by appointment or during daily drop-in hours to help you with advising questions, major exploration, and other academic resources.

Spartan Open Pantry: The University’s food pantry provides assistance to students and staff in need. SOP is located in the fellowship hall of College Place UMC at 509 Tate St. SOPtoGO pantries for students with emergency food needs are located in the Student Affairs office on the first floor of the Mossman Administration Building and in the Student Health Center.

University Libraries: Access thousands of scholarly journals online, and check out books, cameras, video recording equipment, and DVDs from Jackson Library on campus.

Office of Intercultural Engagement: Through OIE, students have the opportunity to participate in a variety of cultural activities and educational training programs related to diversity and inclusion.

The campus community can work together to Shield Our Spartans.

Everyone can do their part to keep our community safe and healthy. Students, faculty, staff, and campus visitors can help foster a culture of care by wearing face coverings when inside and close to others outside, washing their hands often and properly, and practicing social distancing.

Free face coverings will be distributed at locations around campus starting Aug. 17. See the distribution points here.

UNCG has also implemented an Enhanced Cleaning Plan to help fight the spread of COVID-19. These protocols include:



Disinfecting high-touch surfaces multiple times per day in public areas including door knobs/handles, elevator call buttons, door push-plates, stairway railings, etc.

Using electrostatic spray disinfectant periodically in common areas or upon request.

Increasing classroom surface cleaning and disinfection from daily to multiple times a day as allowed by class schedule.

Disinfecting restrooms multiple times per day by adding disinfecting to normal bathroom checks.

Increasing the use of machine-aided cleaning systems in heavily used restrooms.

Providing disinfecting wipes to faculty and staff to wipe down their office areas.

Cleaning and disinfecting offices on a weekly basis

Student Health Services will be offering virtual appointments to students needing medical, counseling, and wellness services. The Student Health Center will also be providing COVID-19 testing for students.

Spartans can join the excitement of the new semester on social media.

Share your pictures with us by participating in a daily Instagram photo challenge from Aug. 17-21. Tag @uncg, #Back2UNCG, and #SpartansTogether in your feed photos and use the following themes:

Monday: First day of class outfit

Tuesday: Your study space

Wednesday: Favorite place on campus

Thursday: Favorite face covering

Friday: Blue & Gold

One participating student will win a branded Spartan face covering and padfolio.

Students also are encouraged to check out our latest GIFs and Instagram AR filters. Visit @uncg or access them at the links below:

Go Spartans!

Favorite Campus Landmarks

Let’s Go G!

Be Spiro!

Spartan Face Tattoos

Which Spiro Are You?

Find more details on the fall semester and campus health and safety at update.uncg.edu.

Story by Alexandra McQueen, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications