Undergraduate researchers present at online expo

At UNC Greensboro, undergraduate research has proven to be a transformative experience for students.

The close faculty mentorship is second to none – for freshmen and sophomores as well as for juniors and seniors. Students who are passionate about research have the opportunity to work alongside faculty while also developing their own projects.

And often, these projects result in conference presentations, co-authored papers in academic journals, and an opportunity for students to make a real impact in their fields.

Each year, UNCG’s Carolyn & Norwood Thomas Undergraduate Research and Creativity Expo provides an opportunity for students to present their work to their peers and community members right here on campus. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s expo, along with all instruction, has launched virtually.

Despite the challenge of being away from campus, this year’s undergraduate researchers demonstrated their dedication to their work and innovative projects by swiftly preparing online presentations so that the academic and scholarly community could share in their accomplishments.

Nearly 200 research presentations from undergraduate UNCG students are now online and accessible to the public through the online program. These materials have been published online in conjunction with Undergraduate Research Week, which runs April 20-24.

“I am never surprised but always impressed by the creative ways our students adjust to new conditions,” said Lee Phillips, Director of UNCG’s Undergraduate Research, Scholarship and Creativity Office (URSCO), which hosted the event. “We have received several enthusiast emails of appreciation for this virtual expo option, and we are thrilled to be able to celebrate research, scholarship and creative inquiry at UNCG.”

Among the array of student research topics presented are:

Find the full list of projects with their abstracts and links to presentation videos on this year’s program. URSCO is dedicated to promoting and supporting student success through mentored undergraduate research, creative inquiry, and other scholarly experiences for the UNCG community.

Additionally, the office helps faculty become increasingly effective with mentoring undergraduate research and integrating research skills into courses and curricula.

This year’s winners of UNCG undergraduate research mentor awards are Dr. Tyreasa Washington from the Department of Social Work and Dr. Blair Wisco Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychology.

Story by Susan Kirby-Smith and Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Graphic by Kayla Timpson