Update on campus and Fall Commencement

Per the Chancellor’s email message earlier this week, UNC Greensboro been conducting more testing on campus and will continue to expand those efforts. The University is watching the data about our campus daily, knowing that conditions can rapidly change.

Right now, the University is executing plans effectively, thanks to our supportive community. We have reported our first cluster, and impacted students are being cared for while we engage in our contact tracing protocols. As has been previously communicated, if data, including metrics like multiple clusters, indicates we should change plans and move instruction to an online-only environment, or make other operational or academic adjustments, the University will do so without hesitation and communicate plans quickly.

As we look ahead, there are some things you should know:



Fall Commencement: Last week, the Chancellor sent a message to our graduating class from last May and our upcoming December graduates to tell them about upcoming commencement plans. Clearly, a large, traditional December commencement is not viable based on current state guidelines and county health directives. So, UNCG will host a virtual commencement ceremony for undergraduate and master’s students at 10:00 a.m. on December 11. A virtual doctoral hooding ceremony will take place in January (date TBD). The University has asked our May 2020 graduates to join these events as well. As you likely know, our May class did not have the opportunity for a traditional graduation ceremony because of the rapid pace of change last Spring. The University is working with student leaders on plans, and will communicate more on this in the weeks to come so you can start planning.



Events and Operations: Our facilities will remain operational in their current state, with appropriate increases in access to the Kaplan Center and other shared facilities as state directives dictate. The University will maintain strict limitations on indoor and outdoor events as previously communicated (10 people indoors, 25 people outdoors for social gatherings, not including activities related to instruction or those otherwise regulated by specific guidelines in the governor’s executive orders).



Shield our Spartans: The University asks for continued vigilance from our students, faculty, and staff. Don’t host large events. Don’t go to large events. (Students have been doing a great job on this too!) UNCG Police and Greensboro Police will continue enforcing the governor’s orders. Violations of these orders are criminal offenses and subject to disciplinary action under the Student Code of Conduct. Employees who do not adhere to our community standards may also be subject to disciplinary action. The University appreciates that students are starting to help us identify problem areas and anticipate gatherings. If you have concerns about a rumored event or party, please report it through the COVID-19 Incident Form: go.uncg.edu/covidconcern.