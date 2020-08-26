Updated COVID-19 dashboard and quarantine vs. isolation info

Effective today, UNCG will update our COVID-19 dashboard. Changes include:

Providing separate reporting on student, faculty, staff, and contractor cases

Adding reporting on the availability of rooms on campus for quarantine and isolation. For more information on Quarantine vs. Isolation view this flyer.

Adding reporting on clusters, should they be identified on campus

Increasing frequency of reporting to update daily during the week (Monday-Friday)

Our goal is to continue to provide up-to-date information to our community and keep our campus informed as the COVID-19 situation evolves.

As stated on Friday, August 21, UNCG is continuing operations as previously outlined. UNC System President Peter Hans has made it clear that operational decisions will be made discretely at each campus based on collaborative discussions between the campus, the UNC System office, and public health officials. If data, including metrics like multiple clusters, indicates we should change plans and move instruction to an online-only environment, or make other operational or academic adjustments, we will do so without hesitation and communicate quickly.

It is important to note that an increase in cases does not necessarily indicate the presence of a cluster. A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed close in location. “Location” is defined as a single residential hall or dwelling. “Location” is defined as a single residential hall or dwelling. Clusters also tend to involve a level of close contact between impacted individuals and traceable to a single index case (per Guilford County definition). As of our update on 8/26/20 there have been no identified clusters on UNCG campus.

We do have cases in various populations around our campus, and we recognize that there will be discussion of these among our employees and students and on social media. We have an active, thorough contact tracing process and are in regular contact with county health officials as needed. We will not provide individual details on any case in adherence to FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) and HIPPA (Health Information Portability and Accountability Act) regulations.

We have a wide range of contingency plans in place to maintain academic continuity and ensure that our students all have a safe place to live. As we have come to learn, conditions change rapidly. It is imperative that we all remain committed to the community standards that are now in place regarding face coverings, social distancing, hygiene, gatherings, caring for each other, and other measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Please stay informed by visiting our COVID-19 website, dashboard, and monitoring email, social media, and other channels for the latest information. Thank you.