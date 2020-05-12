Videos honor Faculty Award recipients





UNCG Faculty Awards recipients were announced in April, and to honor them, media studies professor Michael Frierson and his students created video profiles of those faculty members. Learn about their research, teaching, and public service.

Ann Berry Somers: James E. Holshouser, Jr. Award for Excellence in Public Service

Olav Rueppell: UNCG Senior Research Excellence Award

Dr. Robyn Le Blanc, Dr. Meiqing Sun, Dr. Vasyl Taras, and Dr. Elizabeth Perrill: Alumni Teaching Excellence Awards

Jo Ramsay Leimenstoll, Dr. Blair Wisco, Dr. Tyreasa Washington, Dr. Cristina Moreira, and the departments of Anthropology and Biology: Instruction and Education Awards

Dr. Joanne Murphy: Junior Research Excellence Award

Dr. Joanne Murphy: Gladys Strawn Bullard Award

Dr. Carmen Sotomayor: Board of Governors Excellence in Teaching Award