UNCG to host Virtual Commencement for 2020 graduates

UNC Greensboro will host a Virtual Commencement ceremony for all 2020 graduates – from the May, August, and December classes – on Friday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m.

The Virtual Doctoral Recognition Ceremony will take place Friday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m.

While the pandemic and associated public health directives currently restrict the ability to gather in person, UNCG is committed to honoring its graduates with a unique, virtual experience starting in late November and culminating with the Dec. 11 and Jan. 15 ceremonies. The online program will include a main ceremony featuring remarks from Chancellor Gilliam, the presentation of special honorary degrees to Emmylou Harris and Rhiannon Giddens, some of the traditional elements of UNCG’s commencement ceremonies, and a few special surprises.

Additionally, as part of these online commencement events, each graduate will have an individual web page that celebrates their achievements, and every college will have its own page, so that students can celebrate with their deans, faculty, and peers.

“Our graduating classes from 2020 deserve to be celebrated for all they have achieved and overcome,” said UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. “I have been inspired by their resilience, determination, and strength in the face of adversity since last spring. We are honoring our May, August, and December classes together because they share a common bond and set of experiences that are truly unique. Their achievement is a source of pride for our entire UNCG community. We will do our best to make this moment as special as possible. These graduates have certainly earned that.”

The main Commencement website will launch in late November. Soon after, UNCG will email all graduates with their specific web page link. Graduates are encouraged to share their web page link with family and friends so that they can join the celebration.

UNCG will amplify graduates’ social media posts and add them to a curated display on the Virtual Commencement web pages. Graduates are encouraged to:

Use the hashtags #UNCGGrad and #UNCGWay on photo and video posts.

Tag @uncg and your school/college/department in graduation-related stories on Instagram, so UNCG can re-post on its accounts.

Use Class of 2020-themed animated stickers, augmented reality filters, and other digital swag at https://go.uncg.edu/grad-swag.

Participate in the UNCG Alumni Association’s #UNCGNewAlum contest.

When we are once again able to gather in person, UNCG is committed to hosting special in-person events to celebrate the 2020 graduates. Until then, the University will do everything it can on campus, in the community, and through the power of technology to give Spartans the special day and cherished moments they deserve.

Additional Commencement details will be shared on Nov. 23.

