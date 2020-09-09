The UNCG Faculty Senate will host a virtual Fall 2020 Convocation on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m.

The virtual event will kick off with a Faculty Mace Bearer Ceremony at 3 p.m., followed by a student highlight video, remarks from Chancellor Gilliam, and a recognition of new faculty. Additionally, this year’s convocation will introduce a new faculty tradition.

The Fall General Faculty Meeting will take place directly after Convocation from 4-5 p.m.

All faculty are invited to participate via Zoom: https://go.uncg.edu/fall-2020-convocation.