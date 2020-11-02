Virtual Global Collaborations proposals requested by IPC

The UNCG International Programs Center invites proposals from UNCG faculty for efforts that support the growth and development of Virtual Global Collaborative courses at UNCG. Virtual Global Collaborations can be defined as peer to peer, technology-enabled experiences with deliberate learning objectives for student success. These courses incorporate intercultural skill development and awareness through facilitated communication and sustained interaction with other students around the world.



Course Development Awards can be granted to faculty to modify an existing course or create a new course that incorporates global virtual exchange components. The Virtual Global Collaborative course can be at any academic level and within any discipline.



Awards for modifying existing courses are $500 while awards for creating a new course are $1000. Within approximately six months of the receipt of the award, recipients will be expected to have the final course syllabus completed. Faculty receiving awards will be asked to offer the adjusted or new course within 12 months from the time of the award. Additionally, recipients will participate in a faculty learning community on global virtual exchange designed to facilitate sustained growth in this area.



Please visit the International Programs Center website to learn more about the submission guidelines. To discuss your proposal or connect with global partners, please contact Dr. Maria Anastasiou: m_anastasio@uncg.edu