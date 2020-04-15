Next Virtual Town Hall is April 22

On Wednesday, April 22, please join the virtual meeting of the UNCG General Faculty from 3-4 p.m. and the second virtual Town Hall with Chancellor Gilliam and Provost Dunn 4-5 p.m. The Virtual Town Hall is co-hosted by Faculty and Staff Senates.

The Town Hall will be held online only. Instructions on joining the meeting through Zoom are found below, as well as instructions for participating by phone. The Chancellor and Provost will spend the first half of the forum addressing the most pressing questions and then open it up for general Q&A. The session will be recorded and posted on both senate websites.

Submit questions here: https://forms.gle/nxaHziZdzZjo2X9K8 by Monday, April 20, at 9 a.m.

To join the meeting, login at: https://uncg.zoom.us/j/99083154981?pwd=ZTQydnZEemRnczJSRkJ5SkFydGwyQT09

To join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:

Please click this URL to join. https://uncg.zoom.us/j/99083154981?pwd=ZTQydnZEemRnczJSRkJ5SkFydGwyQT09

Password: 153120

To join by phone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 646 558 8656 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799

Webinar ID: 990 8315 4981

Password: 153120

International numbers available here: https://uncg.zoom.us/u/a4XDd0GD

For more information, contact Faculty Senate Chair Anthony Chow (aschow@uncg.edu) or Staff Senate Chairs Adam Horton (arhorton@uncg.edu) and Kisha Carmichael-Motley (klcarmic@uncg.edu).