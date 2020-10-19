Voluntary COVID-19 testing clinic Oct. 21

UNCG students, faculty and staff are invited to participate in a voluntary COVID-19 Testing Clinic on Wednesday, October 21 from 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. at the EUC Maple room. Testing is an important part of efforts to keep our community as healthy as possible. And, as a reminder, test results tell you only whether you have the virus at the date and time you get tested, so students and employees are encouraged to take advantage of all opportunities to get tested. To provide maximum flexibility, no appointment is necessary for Wednesday’s clinic. Pre-registering with the vendor, StarMed, will help minimize any waiting time. You can pre-register by doing either of the following:
- Text COVID to (704) 850-6996
- Visit https://unityphm.com/campaigns/starmed
The clinic is for individuals who:
1) do not have COVID-19 symptoms (are asymptomatic); and
2) have not been in close contact recently with someone who has tested positive.
If you have symptoms, please stay home and contact your health care provider to determine if you need to be tested.
Some important details:
- Participation is completely voluntary.
- The testing is conducted by an outside vendor, StarMed.
- A
sample will be collected from the nose (nasal swab, not the deeper
nasopharyngeal swab) and tested to see if the virus is present (i.e. if
you have COVID-19).
- You will receive your results directly from StarMed.
- You will be given the opportunity to sign a waiver that allows StarMed to report their results directly to the UNCG Case Management Team.
- By
law, StarMed must report all results to the public health department.
Public Health, in turn, will inform us if an employee tests positive.
- Information about what to do if you test positive will be provided onsite. Additional information is also available on our UNCG COVID-19 website. General information about COVID-19 testing is also available here.
- For employees: There is no cost for testing. StarMed will file with your insurance for reimbursement. Regardless of whether insurance pays or not, you will not have to pay anything.