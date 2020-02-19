Weekend of home games for baseball, softball

It’s going to be a busy weekend for UNC Greensboro’s baseball and softball teams.

UNCG Baseball will compete against Fairfield University in its home opener on Friday, Feb. 21. The match-up will be the first of a three-game home stand this weekend.

Meanwhile, UNCG Softball will host the annual UNCG Invitational. The Spartans will compete against Fairfield on Friday and Saturday, Purdue on Saturday, and UNC Chapel Hill on Sunday.

All baseball and softball games are free and open to the public. To view the 2020 schedules for both teams, visit uncgspartans.com.

UNCG Baseball: Three things to know

This is the first season under Head Coach Billy Godwin, who was named head coach in August. Godwin had spent the previous five years with the New York Yankees, overseeing all amateur scouting in North Carolina and South Carolina. Prior to his time with the Yankees, Godwin was the head baseball coach at East Carolina from 2005 to 2014.

The Spartans closed out opening weekend with back-to-back wins over Virginia Tech and San Diego State.

UNCG Baseball won a SoCon Tournament title in 2017 and a regular season title in 2018.

UNCG Softball: Three things to know

UNCG Softball enters the 2020 season having won three straight regular season championships, as well as a 2018 SoCon Tournament title.

Head Coach Janelle Breneman is the program’s all-time leader in coaching wins with an overall record of 235-153. This is her eighth season at the helm of the program.

The Spartans defeated the Clemson Tigers 3-2 in their home opener on Tuesday.

Photography courtesy of UNCG Athletics