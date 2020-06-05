Xhenet Aliu (Creative Writing) was named the winner of the 2020 Towsend Prize for Fiction, Georgia’s oldest and most prestigious literary award which is given biennially by the Chattahoochee Review and the Georgia Center for the Book. Aliu was honored in a virtual award ceremony at the end of May. The award honored her 2018 novel “Brass,” which was praised highly in the New York Times and Atlanta Journal-Consitution. “Brass” is the story of European immigrants who came to work in brass factories in the town of Waterbury. Aliu is also the author of “Domesticated Wild Things,” a short story collection.