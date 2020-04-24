Efforts underway to improve website accessibility

As the University prepares to continue offering all courses online and to operate offices virtually for the summer, it is necessary to check the accessibility of UNCG public-facing websites that are critical for essential functions. Because it is no longer possible to access these essential functions in the traditional face-to-face setting, it is vital that they are accessible online to all students, but especially to students with disabilities.

In the upcoming weeks, UNCG Online’s accessibility team will reach out to University departments that have websites which are critical for essential functions. These are websites that a user must access in order to conduct University business or perform necessary or required tasks. The accessibility team will review the sites for accessibility and work with departments to remediate any issues that are found.

This endeavor is intended to triage the immediate need for essential University websites to be accessible to all students. The Next Generation Web Presence project that is currently underway will formally address accessibility of all UNCG websites through the website redesign process, and will allow the chance to develop a detailed plan for how web managers will incorporate accessibility features as they build and maintain their websites going forward.

For more information about web accessibility or UNCG’s Information Communication Technology (ICT) Accessibility policy, visit accessibility.uncg.edu.