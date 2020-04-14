Quick Look: April 14, 2020

The Alumni House will be undergoing renovations through the summer and will be closed for all events until the start of the fall semester on Monday, August 10, 2020. Please note that during the 2020-21 academic year, there will be very limited bookings for non-campus clients. However, internal campus groups may reserve rooms in the Alumni House for the 2020-2021 academic year beginning today. As a reminder, the Alumni House abides by university regulations and guidelines as they relate to public health standards, weather closings, and necessary repairs. Please note that due to these guidelines, the Alumni House reserves the right to cancel reservations as warranted under these circumstances. For additional information, please contact Alumni House Manager John Comer at jfcomer@uncg.edu.

The University Libraries community would like to hear about your “comfort reads” – the books that serve as comforts and solace in times of uncertainty. Share a photo of your favorite comfort literature or a selfie of you with the book cover on an e-reader. Email the photo to libmkt@uncg.edu and tag on social media by using #ComfortLit4Spartans. The staff will plan to share the photos across social media and in the next issue of Library Columns.

University Libraries’ new “Accessible Archives” offers history scholars and students a full-text collection of Civil War and Reconstruction-era newspapers, magazines and books, which were previously available only in microfilm or print. Included as part of the Accessible Archives database is a vast collection of 19th century African American newspapers. The easy-to-navigate environment features eyewitness accounts of historical events, descriptions of daily life, editorial observations, advertisements and genealogical records. Titles will continue to be added to the collection, covering important topics and time periods.

